They call it "The Greatest Show on Dirt." Here are five things to know about Suhls Rodeo in Kissimmee. Check out our Florida on a Tankful segment to learn more.
1. Suhls Rodeo in Kissimmee has been a family-run rodeo in the area since the early 1990s.
2. Their show features a variety of acts including trick roping, bull riding, trick horse riding, and a selection of traveling acts depending on the night.
3. They also offer team-building sessions and private parties and events upon request.
4. Suhls Rodeo runs every Friday night starting at 8 p.m.
5. For more information check out their website, https://www.suhlsrodeo.com/