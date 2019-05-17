They call it "The Greatest Show on Dirt." Here are five things to know about Suhls Rodeo in Kissimmee. Check out our Florida on a Tankful segment to learn more.

1. Suhls Rodeo in Kissimmee has been a family-run rodeo in the area since the early 1990s.

2. Their show features a variety of acts including trick roping, bull riding, trick horse riding, and a selection of traveling acts depending on the night.

3. They also offer team-building sessions and private parties and events upon request.

4. Suhls Rodeo runs every Friday night starting at 8 p.m.