ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Get ready to explore the waters of the Florida Gulf Coast. Here’s what you need to know about Riding the Waves before jumping in a catamaran.

Riding the waves is an eco-tour adventure you can take on your very own two-person catamaran.



Depending on the length of your tour, it can go from one hour to around three hours, taking you all the way from Manasota Key down to Boca Grande on the Gulf Coast.



The catamarans don't have steering wheels. Instead, you use a lever to maneuver the boat. You don't need to be an experienced boater to learn how to use them quickly. They're very user friendly!



Riding the Waves is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Workers do recommend you call ahead and reserve a tour time. They have several different tour options you can take, depending on how long you'd like to be on the water.



For more information, check out their website .​