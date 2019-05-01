TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tucked away on the western coast of Florida is a little slice of Greek culture that will transport you to a European adventure.

Here’s what you need to know about the St. Nicholas Boat Line before taking a ride:

St. Nicolas Boat Line takes guests out on 40-minute boat ride to show the art of sponge diving, which was first established in 1905 when Greek spongers immigrated to the area and started one of the largest sponge industries.



On the tour, you'll see an actual diver suit up in traditional diving equipment and dive into the water for a real sponge-harvesting demonstration.



In addition to the boat tours, Tarpon Springs has a thriving Greek community with authentic restaurants and other local attractions, like the sponge market.



St. Nicholas Boat Line is located at 693 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs, FL, and their tours are open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



For more information, be sure to check out their website .