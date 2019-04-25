TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Discover how Greek immigrants used to dive for sponges with St. Nicolas Boat Line.
- St. Nicolas Boat Line takes guests out on a 40-minute boat to show the art of sponge diving, which was first established in 1905 when Greek spongers immigrated to the area and started one of the largest sponge industries.
- On the tour, you will see an actual diver suit up in traditional diving equipment and dive into the water for a real sponge harvesting demonstration.
- In addition to the boat tours, Tarpon Springs is a thriving Greek community with authentic restaurants and other local attractions like the sponge market.
- St. Nicholas Boat Line is located at 693 Dodecanese Blvd., Tarpon Springs, FL, 34689, and the tours are open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- For more information, be sure to check out the company's website.