TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Discover how Greek immigrants used to dive for sponges with St. Nicolas Boat Line.

St. Nicolas Boat Line takes guests out on a 40-minute boat to show the art of sponge diving, which was first established in 1905 when Greek spongers immigrated to the area and started one of the largest sponge industries.



On the tour, you will see an actual diver suit up in traditional diving equipment and dive into the water for a real sponge harvesting demonstration.



In addition to the boat tours, Tarpon Springs is a thriving Greek community with authentic restaurants and other local attractions like the sponge market.



St. Nicholas Boat Line is located at 693 Dodecanese Blvd., Tarpon Springs, FL, 34689, and the tours are open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



For more information, be sure to check out the company's website .