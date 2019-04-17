UMATILLA, Fla. — Here’s what you need to know about D and J Apiary in Umatilla before visiting this unique beekeeping business:
- D and J Apiary is a business in Umatilla that produces homegrown honey. In addition, they offer bee keeping classes to the public.
- D and J Apiary has been around for three generations, and they offer beginners’ beekeeping classes, hive management classes, and an extracting class at various times throughout the year.
- Know before you go: The classes typically start at 9 a.m. and the beginning portion is conducted inside. After lunch is when you suit up and get out with the bees and learn, hands on, about bee keeping.
- D and J Apiary offers classes on the weekends only, so please call ahead to find out class times. Their show room is open Monday through Friday.
- For more information, check out their website.
To see more on the apiary, watch the video above.