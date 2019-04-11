The Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center is a nature preserve in Florida dedicated to the Indian River Lagoon. Here are five things you should know before you go:

1. The Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center is in Stuart on Hutchinson Island, where you can explore and learn about the plants and animals that call the Indian River Lagoon home.

2. On the property, you can explore more than 50 acres of nature trails, a 750,000-gallon gamefish aquarium that includes not only fish, but stingrays, sharks, and turtles. The center also has touch tanks so you can get up close and personal with crabs, fish, and stingrays.

3. Part of the center's mission is to inspire visitors to make an environmental difference. They have behind-the-scenes restoration efforts, such as replanting mangroves and sea grass to help damaged parts of the Indian River Lagoon.

4. For more information check out the center's website .

5. The Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.