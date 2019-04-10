ST. CLOUD, Fla. — It’s peach-picking season, and one place in Central Florida is giving people the experience of gathering a variety their own.

Here’s what you need to know about Deer Park Peaches before you visit:

Deer Park Peaches is a U-Pick experience in St. Cloud owned by Ken and Alise Edison.

This weekend will mark the opening of their sixth peach season and will likely run around 4-5 weeks, so be sure to get out there soon!

On site, they also have a stand where you can buy baked goods and fruit, as well as boiled peanuts.

You don’t need to call ahead or make reservations for the U-Pick experience.

For more information about Deer Park Peaches, head to their Facebook page .



To learn more about the experience, watch the video above.