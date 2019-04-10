ST. CLOUD, Fla. — It’s peach-picking season, and one place in Central Florida is giving people the experience of gathering a variety their own.

Here’s what you need to know about Deer Park Peaches before you visit:

  1. Deer Park Peaches is a U-Pick experience in St. Cloud owned by Ken and Alise Edison.

  2. This weekend will mark the opening of their sixth peach season and will likely run around 4-5 weeks, so be sure to get out there soon!

  3. On site, they also have a stand where you can buy baked goods and fruit, as well as boiled peanuts.

  4. You don’t need to call ahead or make reservations for the U-Pick experience.

  5. For more information about Deer Park Peaches, head to their Facebook page.

To learn more about the experience, watch the video above.