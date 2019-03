CLERMONT, Fla. There is so much to see and do at a classic roadside attraction, including going for a tour on a monster truck.

Explore more with Florida on a Tankful

The Showcase of Citrus located in Clermont offers:

A tour of Florida wildlife, like snakes, turtles, alligators and even cattle.

Showcase of Citrus' many you-pick fields that includes peaches and blueberries.