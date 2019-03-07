ASTATULA, Fla. — One Central Florida farm is bound to help you relax and unwind. Here’s all you need to know about Stanley Pond Adventure Farm:
- Stanley Pond Adventure Farm offers a wide variety of activities for young and old alike. They offer tractor rides, a super slide, pony rides, and a host of other games and activities for families.
- On the property they also have fields full of sunflowers. During the peak season, they open up the fields to guests as a U-Pick experience.
- Throughout the year they also host special events and festivals where they bring in live entertainment and food vendors.
- Call ahead to the Stanley Pond Adventure Farm to get information on their hours of operation and the special events they host throughout the year.
