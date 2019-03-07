ASTATULA, Fla. — One Central Florida farm is bound to help you relax and unwind. Here’s all you need to know about Stanley Pond Adventure Farm :

Stanley Pond Adventure Farm offers a wide variety of activities for young and old alike. They offer tractor rides, a super slide, pony rides, and a host of other games and activities for families.

On the property they also have fields full of sunflowers. During the peak season, they open up the fields to guests as a U-Pick experience.

Throughout the year they also host special events and festivals where they bring in live entertainment and food vendors.

Call ahead to the Stanley Pond Adventure Farm to get information on their hours of operation and the special events they host throughout the year.

For more information, head to their website .

To see more, watch the video above.