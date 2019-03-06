CHULUOTA, Fla. — One company in Central Florida wants you to get up close and personal with all sorts of hawks, falcons, and owls.

Here’s what you need to know before you learn the art of falconry:

Falconry Adventures of Orlando is an education based business that offers classes on Falconry, as well as hands-on experiences. Falconry is the “hunting of wild quarry” by a trained bird of prey, according to the company.

Depending on the time of year you can do multiple experiences. One of their most popular is ‘Walk with a Hawk,’ where you can learn the art of falconry in the great Florida wilderness.

They have a variety of different types of birds, including hawks, falcons, and owls.

To schedule any of their tours or to meet their different types of birds of prey, reach out to Terry Arndt, owner of Falconry Adventures of Orlando, at 229-869-7028 or orlandofalconry@gmail.com .

For more information, check out their website .

