Stylists and mother-daughter pair Alison Bruhn and Delia Folk started their Manhattan-based fashion consulting agency The Style That Binds Us about five years ago.

"We are on a mission to ensure that everyone lives their their most stylish and fearless life,” Folk, a co-founder of The Style That Binds Us, said.

What You Need To Know While the oversized suit trend is on its way out, some of the big colors this season include light pink and lilac



Fashion consulting company The Style that Binds Us recommends to always be a little more dressed up than you think you should be



They advise people to use clothes they already have and to buy things that they know will last a long time

Bruhn says that her training at the Fashion Institute of Technology taught her about the psychology behind what people wear and what other people think.

"Being polished, being put together, the basic things like making sure your hair isn’t wet when you are going to work. All of these come together to create the look that you want people to see,” Bruhn, the fashion director at The Style That Binds Us, said.

A big part of that is studying how fashion is influenced by the state of the world. And three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bruhn says New Yorkers should be focusing on looks to advance their careers, especially after years behind screens in sweatpants.

"I always recommend, get a little more dressed up then you think you should be,” Bruhn said.

Last spring, the baggy look seemed to "zoom" from virtual meetings to runways, a look Bruhn and Folk say is "so last year.”

Now, tailored clothing is getting more popular across the city, and trending with some key colors this spring.

"Powder pink, light blue, lavender, this beautiful lilac color,” Bruhn said.

Another important note is using what you have and buying things that you know will last.

Less is more with money tight for many because of inflation — so find items that work across your wardrobe, like a white t-shirt, Bruhn says.

"This can go for so many different things, under a blazer and a skirt for work. It can also go under distressed jeans and a moto jacket,” Bruhn said.

Bruhn says people should have this unique goal when getting dressed: “Going out into the world and conquering our biggest goals and desires.”

And this advice — to tailor your clothes for your tailored goals and step away from whatever you wore for virtual meetings — all centers around one thing: you should take pride in the way you look.