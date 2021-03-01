She retired from teaching a few years ago, but one Satellite Beach woman's passion to help children just wouldn't go away.

But this week's Everyday Hero is now making it her mission to give love to struggling​ students in a faraway land.

"And even after I retired, I missed the kids," Nancy Donahue says.

Donahue taught third grade at Tropical Elementary for 12 years. After retiring, she subbed and tutored, still making a difference in children's lives.

Donahue got on teacher-related social media sites for her to continue to learn and grow.

"That's how I met this teacher from Africa," she says. "I had been studying with my students about Malawi."

Temwani too, was a third-grade teacher with 264 students. Yes, 264 — by herself.

Donahue jumped in and asked how she could help.

"She said 'pens,' I said, ‘Writing pens?’" Donahue recalls. "She said, 'Yes, the students don't have pens to take exams.'”

There's no welfare and there are no food stamps." That began the tidal wave of kindness, which soon a flood of donations for uniforms and shoes poured in.

Money also came in to build hen houses for eggs and milk.

They built seven, $600-houses for orphans.

"Put 10 kids in it with some sleeping mats and blankets, just somewhere to be," Donahue says.

Donahue met her counterpart in June of 2019. Temwani made a trip to Florida and was the guest of honor at a potluck dinner where enough money was raised to buy her a home back in Africa.

She also had visits to Epcot and the Kennedy Space Center.

"She had no idea a man had been on the moon, she had never seen a rocket or shuttle," says Donahue. "She wanted to learn how everything worked."

Donahue continued her work through the pandemic.

And a cancer diagnosis, for which she's now in remission.

She was encouraged to turn her endeavor into a non-profit called Lessons With Love.

"It's really changed my life," she says.

Not just her life, changing the lives of students she may never meet. It's that which makes her this week's Everyday Hero.​