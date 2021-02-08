At Chestnut Elementary School, Laresa Tapia is teaching a teacher.

“You can spell over 150 thousand words,” inventor of Polyblox Tapia says to a school teacher.

Polybox are multilingual ABC spelling totems and are nationally certified in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics), according to the company’s website.

Tapia recently donated about $20,000 worth of her Polyblox to dozens of elementary students in Osceola County.

“It is a learning resource that is certified in socio-emotional learning and literacy learning,” Tapia explains.

Chestnut Elementary School recently tried to raise money on social media for reading and learning resources. Tapia knew instantly she could help.

“To me, it is all about tomorrow," Tapia begins to say. "It is about planting the seeds for a kinder world. For me, it is all about joyful inclusions.”

And donating the Polyblox is just half of what she donates. Taking personal time teaching teachers how to use and educate them with the Polyblox is also donated.

“When I teach a teacher and they teach their students, that not everyone can see, not everyone can hear and in my heart I feel I have contributed," Tapia says. "I have contributed to a world where people are not afraid of our human differences.”

Since Tapia created Polyblox, she says she has donated sets to nearly 50 schools across Central Florida. She doesn’t plan on stopping with Chestnut Elementary School.

“I think I am just a helper," Tapia says smiling. "I like being a helper.”

If you would like to help Tapia continue to donate Polyblox to schools across Central Florida, you can reach out to her directly at laresa@me.com.