A Central Florida man steps up by donating his stem cells to save the life of a man fighting leukemia.

It was a call out of the blue that would change the lives of two men who had never met.

“I didn’t answer it at first and then I hear the voicemail. I’m like, ‘What is this Be the Match?’” said Johnathan Rivera.

Two years prior to that voicemail is where this story begins.

Rivera, a sophomore in college, was in an anatomy and physiology lab when his professor brought in a representative from Be the Match, a non-profit that connects cancer patients who need stem cells to those who are willing to donate them.

“I’m going to give a shot and decided to swab in to see if I was going to be a possible match for someone,” said Rivera.

Rivera did not give much thought to it over the next couple years. Then the call came, giving him the opportunity to a save a life.

“His name was Shawn who had leukemia. I was asked to donate some stem cells,” said Rivera.

After a couple years on the donor list, someone was a match for Rivera’s stem cells.

The Be the Match organization flew him to Washington, D.C. for the procedure.

“It was like donating blood,” said Rivera.

Months later, an emotional meeting between him and the person who got his stem cells, Shawn.

Now, Rivera said he and Shawn call each other family and that what they have is a bond at the cellular level.

“We’re basically bothers,” said Rivera.

He says there is a big need for stem cell donors — especially in the Hispanic community.

He is encouraging everyone to think about giving. He says you could be a match for someone who desperately needs a life line.

“I was supposed to be that person for him. I couldn’t be anymore thankful to be that person to help save his life,” said Rivera.

Rivera says Shawn is cancer free and doing well.

