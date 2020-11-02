SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday is Election Day and one Seminole County woman with more than 40 years of experience assisting in the voting process has been very busy this election season encouraging people to get out and vote.

Vara Deloney is a full time nurse. When she is not helping patients at the hospital, she is registering people to vote.

“You’re entitled to have your opinions, and this one of the most important ways you can express your opinion is registering to vote,” said Deloney.

She helped at more than 10 voter registration locations this year.

“I have been assisting in different elections for since I turned 18 in 1976,” she declared.

She said she loves getting out in the community and meeting people.

“Getting to know them as people and connecting with them 1-on-1, that's the most important thing we can do,” she said.

While she registered people, she let them know their polling location, and other important voting information.

“Through early voting or on Election Day, exercise your right to vote,” she said.