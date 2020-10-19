SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Monday marks the first day of early voting for Florida. Leading up to this a Seminole County woman made sure many were registered to vote.

“We have that right to exercise our vote, your voice. Our national elections are not the only thing that our important, the local elections make a big difference. It's where your tax money goes, its where roads get built or not built,” said Amanda Ludick, an Orlando resident.

She has been letting people know the basics on how to register.

While registering people, she said one of most rewarding aspect to this year’s election is helping to register former felons who got back their right to vote with the passing of Amendment 4.

“It’s incredible to give someone their rights back, and they can vote that means so much to so many people,” he said.