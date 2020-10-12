PALM BAY, Fla. – As many families struggle financially during the pandemic, one Palm Bay woman is making sure many children’s special days are still special.

What You Need To Know Patricia Diaz gives out birthday gifts to children



Diaz decided to become the ultimate gifter during the pandemic



So far she's given out 184 gifts



Others have begun donating gifts to be given out

You could call Patricia Diaz the “birthday fairy.”

Since May, back when she had her own birthday, the self-professed deal hunter decided to become the ultimate “gifter” in the middle of the pandemic.

“I decided to do it on my own when I saw such a need for people who were struggling financially,” Diaz said.

Customized gift baskets are her mission and, so far, she’s given out 184. Children who otherwise wouldn’t have a special birthday are getting presents.

And people are now donating gifts through their Facebook page.

“This is our retirement,” Diaz said. “What better way than to help kids.”

But for Patricia Diaz, this week’s Every Day Hero, there’s all the time in the world.