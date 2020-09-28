SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several Seminole High School students aren’t letting the pandemic stop their desire to raise money for their favorite nonprofit.

Hiring someone to create a website could cost big money, potentially, thousands of dollars.

But Seminole High School senior Akshat Rastogi will do it for free.

“We create websites for businesses,” said Rastogi.

But he does ask for something, not for himself, but for others.

“Instead of making them pay a certain amount, we just ask them to make donations,” said Rastogi.

Rastogi and a few other high school students were planning fundraisers for Child Rights and You, known as CRY America, a nonprofit that helps underprivileged children living in difficult conditions — but then the plans had to change.

“During COVID 19, we couldn’t go through with it,” said Rastogi.

As everyone else was going virtual, so did he. Rastogi came up with an idea to help businesses with websites. He calls it Coding for Charity.

“I actually started teaching myself how to code in the last five months,” said Rastogi.

The charity has created websites for businesses that might need a virtual platform for online shopping or to boost its profile.

They have also worked with 15 nonprofits. All they ask for is a financial donation to CRY America. It’s a win for everyone involved.

“It’s great because not only are we helping out businesses become a little bit better during the COVID-19, we’re helping out customers as well become safer. We’re helping out children in need who need the money from the fundraising,” said Rastogi.

That is why Rastogi of Coding for Charity is an Every Day Heroe. ​

Coding for Charity plans to register as a nonprofit in the future and will continue raising money for children in need.