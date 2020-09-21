SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County woman is using her passion for dance to make a difference in children’s lives.

What You Need To Know Monique Ferguson puts all her efforts into her dance studio



Her passion for dance is being shared to her students



She also feeds, tutors and mentors her young students





Discover more Everyday Heroes here

For Monique Ferguson, it’s about giving back to the community that gave her so much.

“I wanted to offer dance classes to under privileged kids,” said Ferguson.

For the past five years, Ferguson has been teaching dance at her non-profit studio, Glamour Diamonds Dance Production Academy.

“I’ve always choreographed. I’ve always taught dance. Dance is something that I’ve always been passionate about,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson dedicates her life to the young dancers — she used to work, but now puts all of her effort into the studio.

“I am like a mother to all of them. I treat all of them like they’re my own,” said Ferguson.

And it is a full-time job — she not only teaches the kids to dance, but feeds, tutors and mentors them — and does it all for free.

Giving them a place to work hard and stay safe.

Tonihya Holley is 9 years old and is a student at Glamour Diamonds Dance Production Academy.

She has been dancing almost as long as she’s been walking.

“They teach us girls how to stay out of trouble cause I spend more time here,” said Holley.

Holley loves to dance because it gives her a talent to be proud of.

And that’s a big part of what Ferguson is doing — giving these young dancers confidence and building self-esteem.

“A lot of parents have come to me and told me their children have changed in many ways,” said Ferguson. “I just want to be a positive impact on every youth that I come into contact with.”

And that makes Ferguson an Everyday Hero.