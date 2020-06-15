KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Heroes wear all kinds of uniforms and some have a little extra grease on their hands. One Kissimmee mechanic isn’t just fixing cars but also mending broken wallets.

Gonzalez & Sons Auto Repair in Kissimmee is your typical auto shop just with a lot less customers, given the circumstances.

“It’s what I have a passion for. I like making people happy,” said Alex Gonzalez, the owner.

Stephanie Feehan recently went to Gonzalez & Sons Auto Repair to get her car fixed. Very much needed services but knowing it would be difficult to pay the lump sum she asked the owner for a payment plan but ended up with a different type of deal.

“Sorry it makes me emotional … He agreed to help me out. And when I went to pick the vehicle up from him he refused all payment,” Feehan said. “So I was very grateful because we needed the help at the time, due to everything going on.”

In small letters, Gonzalez’s store front sign said “God bless,” words he said he lives by.

“She came, she approached me, to make a payment and I refused the payment and I said, ‘Listen take it as a blessing,’” he recalled. “And that’s what I did. Makes me happy.”

“They’re everywhere. All shapes, sizes, colors, you don’t have to wear a cape but to me he wears a cape,” Feehan added.

Gonzalez has been a mechanic for 25 years and is located on West Fletcher Street in Kissimmee.