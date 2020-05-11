VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County doctor is not only helping his patients fighting Covid-19, but making sure his community does not have to worry where their next meal will come from.

Outside the Florida Cardiopulmonary Center, cars line up early with drivers hoping to get some much needed essentials. It is something Dr. Ratan Ahuja, a cardiologist, has wanted to help with since this pandemic began.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

“We are trying to help the community by giving away some free groceries every day,” said Ahuja, president of the Florida Cardiopulmonary Center.

Ahuja and his wife bought enough groceries with their personal savings to give out 100 bags a day for three weeks to those in the community that need help.

“People have lost jobs,” said Ahuja. “There are more than 26 million people who applied for unemployment in the last one month in U.S. People are getting hurt.”

Ahuja said he and his wife both treat COVID-19 patients and at times battling the virus without a known cure can make them feel helpless.

“It’s a bad, really really sad situation that we are going through it but its the nature, so we have to face it and be strong enough to face it and take care of whatever we need to take care of,” said Ahuja.

But being able to help the community in this way, hand in hand with their staff, gives them a sense of hope.

“It is our family tradition that giving the food to the needy people is the most noble thing we can do,” said Ahuja, making him an Everyday Hero in these uncertain times.

“This is a time of crisis, any help that we can give to other people will be really well taken at this time,” said Ahuja.

Ahuja said he hopes others that have the means to support their neighbors in need during this crisis find a way to do so, no matter how big or small.