BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — When the music man comes to town.

1. Mark Dobson’s One Man Band spreads cheer by visiting neighborhoods through Central Florida and playing classic music from the 80s, 90s, and now!

2. We caught up with him as he walked through a Merritt Island neighborhood visiting neighbors and two women who are currently battling cancer and living at home during the pandemic.

3. In addition to serenading neighborhoods, he visits hospice centers and retirement homes.

4. In addition to his social serenading concerts, you can also book him for events.

5. For more information, check out his website .

Just felt like sharing a few more images from the amazing shoot @_EugeneTV and I did this weekend in Brevard County. Mark Dobson “the one man band” performed some social distancing serenading and let’s just say this neighborhood was thrilled! Story next week on @MyNews13 and @BN9 pic.twitter.com/s1UHw0GxKj — Caitlin Wilson (@CaitlinWilsonTV) April 27, 2020