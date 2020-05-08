BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — When the music man comes to town.

1. Mark Dobson’s One Man Band spreads cheer by visiting neighborhoods through Central Florida and playing classic music from the 80s, 90s, and now! 

2. We caught up with him as he walked through a Merritt Island neighborhood visiting neighbors and two women who are currently battling cancer and living at home during the pandemic. 

3. In addition to serenading neighborhoods, he visits hospice centers and retirement homes. 

4. In addition to his social serenading concerts, you can also book him for events. 

5. For more information, check out his website.

 