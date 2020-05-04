SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Zoe Bruce owns a thriving custom drapery business, and decided to put all her customers work on hold as she and her team of seamstresses produce face masks for medical professionals.

She started doing this at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and has already produced thousands of masks.

Bruce says it is a labor of love for her and her team, “The reason we do this is because we just love the people that are on the front lines. We really feel they need a boost, and this is our way of giving them a boost and giving them a little happiness.”

Bruce is asking for help from the community so she can continue to pay her full-time staff. You can go to her website to find out more.