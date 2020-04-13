BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — This Everyday Hero doesn't work alone, he works alongside his younger brother, both of them figuring out a way to send messages into the sky while doing school remotely.

Shah brothers spread positive messages with kites

Making kites was part of remote school assignment

The Shah brothers turn an everyday activity into a message board.

Flying homemade kites may seem like a regular family time weekend activity, but this is their new normal for now.

Since spring break, 9-year-old Aariv and 7-year-old Nevaan from Freedom 7 Elementary School have not seen their friends or teachers. With remote school back in session, one of their school assignments sparked the brothers’ creativity.

“It was important because our teacher wanted to keep us active. We have different things every day and then today, we have to do something how to change the world,” Aariv says.

The brothers decided to show their school spirit by building kites and writing messages on them for the community.

Mom Khyati Shah says her sons keep up to date with what is going on in the world, so they wanted to do their part in spreading a very important message.

“Making a kite and passing a message to stay home and save your life... You should stay indoors because the virus can get to you at any time. There's already cases in Brevard County,” Aariv says.

The family is using this time to spend quality time with each other, hoping life will go back to normal soon. But until then, the family says this is a fun family activity while teaching about math, weather, and current events. ​