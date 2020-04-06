ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- Matt Belanger and his son, Gabe, work to bring joy -- all from a cardboard box.

He's been delivering pizzas, but it's not what he's paid to do.

Walking up to the Orange County Sheriff's Office with his son and several pizzas, he waits at the front gate.

"Hey, my name is Matt Belanger, and I was hoping to give you all some pizzas for all of your hard work," he says into a call box.

As a deputy opens the door, Belanger says, “Hey how's it going? We just wanted to express our appreciation and love for all that you all do. So we've got some pizzas for you.”

"Thank you so much. That's awesome," the deputy replies.

Three pizzas down, seven more to go.

The U.S. Air Force reservist and his son then head to a Home Depot, where they drop off more pizzas to workers there.

"Hope you enjoy. Hope y'all are able to catch a breath," he says to a couple of employees at the door. "I know y'all are working above and beyond."

Belanger knows hard work and hard times all too well. He was recently laid off.

"We are so grateful for the folks who are working, who are actively out there. ... These hourly workers are the backbone of our country,"

He and his son make one more pizza stop at a Winn-Dixie.

"I know it's a crazy time," he tells workers. "I hope you're able to stop and enjoy it."

Of the employees working overtime right now, he says, "They're the machine that causes this whole thing to run."