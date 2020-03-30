ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Instead of doing the teaching, Clare Tiedeman is a teacher’s assistant at Sally Ride Elementary in Orange County, and she’s the student at the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Clare Tiedeman hopes to become a full-time teacher next year

You can nominate the next Everyday Hero here

It is a lesson plan she recently signed up for.

“I just felt like we have to stay positive. We have to take one day at a time, and just keep moving forward and do what we can to help each other out,” she said of her volunteering.

Hoping to become a full-time elementary teacher next school year, Tiedeman could not take being bottled up this past spring break. So instead, she’s providing a “can do” attitude to do good.

“It’s just a way to escape reality for a little bit and just help the community,” she said.

Rather than checking homework assignments, Tiedeman is grading food donations.

Tiedeman is getting an A for effort giving back to her community right now and she hopes others will follow suit in these trying times.

Inside this Orlando warehouse, it is not just recess from reality for Tiedeman, but the chance to bring hope to those who need it the most.