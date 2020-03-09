FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Melissa Fulling's son Cameron had a love of all things to do with firefighting.

Cameron was 9 when he passed away from brain cancer

His mother created non-profit Live Like Cameron

"I honestly don't know where it started but I believe he was born with that love," said Fulling.

Fire departments from all over sent him gear and swore him in as one of them, after learning that little Cameron was fighting a battle of his own.

"When Cameron was 2, he was frequently vomiting and basically just progressively got worse and eventually he was taken for scan and we found out he had brain cancer," said Fulling.

Eventually, after 7 years of fighting, young Cameron passed away at just 9 years old.

"The best way to describe it is devastating, heartbreaking, shocking. There is no other way to say it really," described Fulling. "There is really no words to describe how heart breaking it was"

Immediately, she knew she wanted to do something to keep his memory alive and "Live Like Cameron" was born.

It is a non-profit that provides financial assistance through gift cards or financial donations to families with children that have been diagnosed with cancer.

"We had a lot of support from our community and we wanted to give it back," said Fulling.

Through "Live Like Cameron," she has raised enough money to help about 24 families in Flagler County dealing with childhood cancer.

"I will give them money to pay for bills, food, travel expenses, whatever they need," said Fulling.

Those that have received that money, like Nicole Koller, cannot believe what a difference it has made in their lives.

Koller's daughter was diagnosed with two types of leukemia as a high school student. She is now in remission.

"There is always a sense of knowing when you feel alone that you have somebody," said Koller.

Fulling does not just help Flagler County kids. She also packs bags of hope to give out to any child going through treatment in the hospital. Those are full of decorations, toys, and soft blankets.

"That's the most important part because my son hated the hospital sheets," said Fulling.

She hopes Cameron is looking down proudly.

"I think this is definitely where he wanted us to be," said Fulling. "It's just help me cope with his death, it makes me feel good to be able to do something."

Fulling is always collecting donations to give to the kids and their families.