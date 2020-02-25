SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Many kids around Central Florida hit a barrier when they want to join a local sports team. It is just too expensive, but Danny Trosset, founder of Sports 4 the Kids , is one person in Seminole County working hard to get kids on the team.

If there is one thing Micah Allison enjoys above all else, it is his football team.

"I feel good. I always get to play. I always get to play with my favorite coaches," said the young Allison of the Central Florida Dominators.

Micah has Super Bowl-sized dreams, but first he starts on a field in Sanford with his friends and one of his favorite coaches.

"Just to see the smiles on those kids faces. It lightens my heart," said Gregory Hardy, head coach for the Dominators.

This is the first season for Hardy and his team. He said coaching the kids means the world to him and one person helped make it all possible.

"Without Danny, this may not have happened," said Hardy.

For Allison and many other kids, if it were not for Trosset, they probably would not be able to play for their favorite team.

"We want to remove that barrier that many of these families have," said Trosset.

Trosset started the foundation, Sports for the Kids, in 2011.

"We want to be the resource, the financial rescue that can help pay that league registration fee, or at least a percentage of the league registration fee," said Trosset.

As many parents know, playing sports is expensive and just getting on a team can cost hundreds of dollars.

"I'm so passionate about giving kids the opportunity to play sports," said Trosset.

With love for the kids, a passionate group of volunteers and generosity from the community, Trosset's foundation paid the registration fees for around 1,000 children. The foundation also donates sports equipment.

"We're here to just make sure that we can provide an opportunity for a kid," said Trosset.

Sports for the Kids helped around 300 young athletes in Seminole County over the past year and for the first time, the foundation has expanded its reach.

It is paid for around 50 kids to play sports in Orange County.

And because Trosset is doing the right thing by giving kids the opportunity to play sports, he is an Everyday Hero.