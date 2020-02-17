MELBOURNE, Fla. — For almost 40 years, attorney Michael Kahn has represented the Brevard Federation of Teachers .

Brevard attorney pays off this year's school lunch debt

Kids, families won't have to worry about school lunch bills

KNOW AN EVERYDAY HERO? Nominate someone for our weekly Everyday Hero segment

But at a luncheon late last year, he was shocked to learn that some Brevard County schoolchildren can’t afford school lunches and are in debt.

It's an amount that averages up to $15,000 a year spanning each of the system's 83 public schools.

"It's sad that there is lunch debt for kids," Kahn said, which adds to the stress for their already struggling families trying to pay it off.

Kahn and wife, Roma, heard about an out-of-state boy who decided to donate his allowance to his local school system's lunch debt.

So "we decided we would wipe out all the lunch debt for the year at all Brevard County schools," Kahn said.

It was an amount of more than $7,600 sent to Brevard's " Lunch Angels " program.

"Dear Mr. and Mrs. Kahn, thank you for paying my lunch money," one thank you letter to the couple read. "My family would like to thank you for your generous act of kindness. My daughter had a debt that was covered by your generous donation."

It's a donation that touched many lives and ensured that this year, no Brevard Schools families would have to worry about lunch debt.