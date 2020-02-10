VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Orange man is getting minority and at-risk youth revved up for racing.

Wesley Brown wants to bring minorities into auto racing

Wesley Brown is sharing his knowledge of cars to help get kids through high school and on track to fast-paced careers.

"We are trying to keep these kids from falling through the cracks," said Brown. "We want them to graduate, go through school, give them skills training, teach them how to build cars."

He is doing all this through his program M inority Racing Association .

"I graduated Embry-Riddle as an aircraft mechanic. When Pan-Am TWA went through their problems, I started working with a team that the driver was driving Super V and I went to a race in Ohio and there were no minorities on the pit crews, there was only one, so I've been on a quest to bring more minorities into racing," said Brown.

Brown takes kids interested in learning about the racing industry and shows them what it is all about, even helping them build their own racecar to take around the track in Daytona.

"Before they actually touch anything on the car, we have simulators that we teach them modules about breaks, motors, rear ends, transmissions, clutches, so before they actually touch it they know about it," said Brown.

However, for Brown, this is about much more than horse power.

"It is not about racing. It's about giving these kids a foundation to believe in themselves that they can do whatever they want," he said. "They can be doctors or lawyers after this. It gives them team work, social skills, skills training, and basically we just want the best for these kids"

He helps them explore whatever it is they are drawn to.

"We find out what the kid likes and let them go and excel in whatever," said Brown. "Some kids want to work on cars, other kids want to do mechanics, some want to do computers, some want to do technical, some want to do marketing and management."

He has even helped several of his students get into college.

Jasmine Fisher is learning disabled and is now studying mechanics at Daytona State University.

"I really like it because I am learning a lot of information I did not know about," said Fisher.

Her father believes it never would have happened without Brown.

"They helped her get right straight in college. She'll be graduating in three months and six days or something like that and I am so proud of here, I am," said Edward Fisher, Jasmine's father.

As for Brown, he does not see himself as a hero.

"These kids are the heroes. I am just the facilitator. God gave me the vision, I get the kids, and I work with them," said Brown.

His only focus: putting the town's youth on the fast track to a better life.

"At the end of the day, it's not about me. It is about helping these kids," said Brown.

To pay for all the car parts and tools needed to build cars, Brown spends his free time raising money to buy more for the kids.

He is hoping to raise enough money to open his own garage just for the kids to work in.