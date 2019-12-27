ORLANDO, Fla. — If you're ever in despair about the amount of negative news in your community, just look to these people.

They lift up others. Make our community a better place. Stir us to be compassionate.

They're our Everyday Heroes .

And they may be humble about their work, but it's a big deal to us.

In a weekly segment, Spectrum News 13 introduces you to a different local hero who's making a difference in our community . Then, at an annual luncheon, we bring all of the year's Everyday Heroes together to honor them and show them their efforts are appreciated.

Here's where we need your help. One of the awards we present at the luncheon is the Viewers' Choice. That's right — you decide one of the award-winners.

We've narrowed the list to four finalists, and we're asking you to choose who you think deserves the 2019 Viewers' Choice honor.

1. Read each article, watch attached segments

Zechariah Cartledge : He isn't old enough to vote or even drive, but Zechariah raises money for fallen officers by participating in runs in cities across the nation, raising awareness for their sacrifice.

: He isn't old enough to vote or even drive, but Zechariah raises money for fallen officers by participating in runs in cities across the nation, raising awareness for their sacrifice. Eva Chapman : A hungry schoolmate inspired Eva to host a PB&J drive. That humble event quickly spread to nine other schools and caught the attention of Jif and Smucker's.

: A hungry schoolmate inspired Eva to host a PB&J drive. That humble event quickly spread to nine other schools and caught the attention of Jif and Smucker's. Luis Rodriguez : The food delivery worker was making a U-turn on a road near International Drive one night when something caught his eye: a fire at a condo complex, spotted not long after it ignited. So he sprang into action.

: The food delivery worker was making a U-turn on a road near International Drive one night when something caught his eye: a fire at a condo complex, spotted not long after it ignited. So he sprang into action. John Tompkins : At first glance, you probably wouldn't figure Tompkins to be a man of God. But the former body-piercer and corrections officer opens his doors these days to lift up the destitute and drug-addicted. When a lightning strike damaged his drug recovery center, donations poured in, reaffirming his purpose.

2. Vote in our poll

The poll will go live 12:01 a.m. ET Monday, January 6, and will close 11:59 p.m. ET Sunday, January 19.

Other awards that will be presented at the luncheon include:

Young Hero of the Year

Public Service Hero of the Year

Education Hero of the Year

Health Advocate Hero of the Year

Volunteer Hero of the Year

Hero of the Year

Thanks for your input, and catch our weekly Everyday Hero segment each Monday.

