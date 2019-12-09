ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — If you have ever taken a drive down North Ridgewood Avenue in Ormond Beach, you have definitely spotted Trudie Erhardt.

For her, it is starting the day on the right foot

Ormond Beach Middle School yearbook dedicated a page to her

Get more feel-good Everyday Hero stories here

She is out every morning, rain or shine, waving at those heading to Ormond Beach Middle School. She started four years ago when her granddaughter went off to middle school.

"So it became I would come out and wait for my granddaughter to come, sometimes her mom would bring her, sometimes on a bike. So I'd have to wait and the other kids would wave and say 'hi' to me. So it just became … I am going to walk anyhow I might as well make good use of it. And it became fun to walk," said Erhardt.

Now, it is her way of starting the day on the right foot.

"It's fun to have parents stop and say that their day starts off happier, and the kids start off happier but it's even more fun to have teachers stop and tell me, 'My kids come to school happier now,'" said Erhardt.

Her waves have earned her plenty of fans and new friends.

"I see them in stores and that is kind of fun. Although to be in the middle of Publix or Walmart and have somebody go 'Waving Lady' is sometimes a little embarrassing," she admitted.

Despite that, the tradition gets her on her feet every morning.

"It's a great way to begin my day and somedays when it is hot and really cold, I don't want to come out here," said Erhardt. "I want to stay inside in my bed or inside with my coffee and my TV and computer or whatever and yet it's better for me to come out because they make me happy too."

She hopes her small acts of kindness and her waves at the start of the day make a difference in the lives of those who see her every morning.

"It takes a village to raise a child, well it takes the whole community," said Erhardt. "Just make it better in my little corner of the world."​

She is so popular with the community, she has her own page in the Ormond Beach Middle School yearbook dedicated to her waving.