LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 6-year-old girl from Clermont is on a mission to deliver love and comfort to children who lost everything after Hurricane Dorian swept their homes away in the Bahamas.

Daniella Williams watched Dorian pound Bahamas on the news

She saw children who lost their homes; wanted to do something for them

See more Everyday Heroes here

Her simple idea grew into a town effort and that is why Daniella Williams is an Everyday Hero.

Williams and her "Grammy" would watch the news every day when Hurricane Dorian was pounding the Bahama Islands.

Her parents were riding out the storm on the island. She then started to see children on TV and later found out that they had lost their homes.

That is when she decided to send them her very own stuffed animals. However, the effort did not end there.

Williams began a call for action and asked her church members and even school classmates to contribute stuffed animals.

The response was overwhelming. Her grandmother's home became a makeshift factory, where volunteers prepared each stuffed animal with a note from Williams. ​