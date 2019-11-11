ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The men and women who fight in our military sacrifice a lot for our freedom and one woman shows her appreciation by creating quilts for them.

Cindy Boyd spends about 40 to 50 hours a week sewing quilts

Soldiers are appreciative of her kindness, she says

She was given the Spirit of Hope award

Everyday Hero Cindy Boyd spends much of her time supporting those brave men and women.

"Thank God we have young men and young women who want to go serve this country and protect that freedom," said Boyd.

Her nephew was one of them.

"And he'd say these soldiers have been here and this guy hasn't gotten a package since he got here," said Boyd, so she started sending them care packages.

"At first it was sort of like I can't adopt the Army, but I did," said Boyd. "My record in a deployment for nine months is 400 to one unit. I knew almost every guy in that unit."

Boyd has no children, but she considers many soldiers as her own.

"I've spent a lot of time in the middle of the night on phone calls with guys," said Boyd.

Boyd often spends 40 to 50 hours a week sewing quilts, each for a soldier overseas.

She remembers their reaction when one time she got the chance to deliver dozens of them directly to soldiers.

"Those guys cried mostly when I gave them to them and thanked me and hugged me and were very appreciative," said Boyd.

Boyd recently got The Spirit of Hope Award at The Pentagon. It is an honor the Department of Defense awards to only six people in the entire country each year.

However, Boyd says it is the personal connections she makes that mean the most.

"They're a blessing in my life, and I hope I'm a blessing in theirs but I know they're a blessing in mine," said Boyd. "One person can make a difference."​​