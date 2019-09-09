DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Yard work can be a chore, especially in these brutal summer months. However, for one man in Daytona Beach, it is his love letter to his community.

Kenneth Wood has turned his community from something feared to a real neighborhood

He says he wants to keep doing it as long as he can

Get more Everyday Hero here

On any given morning, you can find Kenneth Wood tending the grass. However, he does not stick to his own yard. He takes care of lawns up and down his street for free, earning himself a nick name.

"I'm the mayor of Madison Heights," said Wood, laughing.

It all sparked when he moved to Indiana Street in the 1990's.

"Me and my wife tried to order pizza one night and I found out that this was a red zone," said Wood. "It was a community that had someone that was robbed and later on we had another pizza delivery girl that was robbed and raped and I understand the pizza people for not wanting to deliver out here."

From there it was his mission to clean up the neighborhood in any way he could, starting with the front yards.

"This was the hood a long time ago," said Wood.

Since then, things have improved.

"In cleaning up the neighborhood, we showed them that we care about our neighborhood and whatever happened in the past we just hope this don't occur anymore," said Wood.

Now, tending the yards is something he enjoys. His neighbors appreciate the gesture.

"It's so beautiful, he takes such good care it (it) just makes me feel good. It makes me feel happy, it makes me feel just wonderful," said Allene Harris, who lives a few houses down from Wood.

For Wood, that is more valuable than money.

"When I am doing something for somebody it makes my heart feel real good," said Wood.

Kenneth spends so much time mowing the lawns in his neighborhood he actually schedules his vacations around doing it.

He also had to upgrade from a push mower to a riding mower for some more grass cutting power. But he has no plans of stopping.

"As long as I am physically able to do it, I am going to do it," said Wood.

All of his hard work and determination is what makes him an Everyday Hero.

"We've come a long way," said Wood. "We are the number one part of Daytona.