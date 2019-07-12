ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While most 9-year-old boys may be inside playing video games, Miles Newbold is hard at work—doing all he can to help make a homeless person's day better.

9-year-old Miles Newbold created nonprofit to help homeless people

Miles To Go delivers bags with food, clothing

The charity has delivered more than 2,000 bags

"There are a lot of homeless people who need help," said Newbold, who lives in Windermere. "They are on the road and they don't have anything, and I can't even imagine being like that."

So Miles and his mother Danielle started Miles To Go, a nonprofit charity that hand delivers bags packed with essentials like food, toiletries and clothes.

Whether it's walking around downtown, or driving in the car, Miles always has bags in his mom's car ready to give to someone in need.

"We see a person and with a sign so then we go, Mommy gets a bag, reaches out the window and says here's a bag," Miles said. "She says it's special for you, and then they take it and are always happy about it."

So far Miles To Go has distributed more than 2,000 bags to the homeless. Miles not only helped come up with what to put in each bag, but also organizes group packing events with his friends to help fill as many bags as possible.

"We host events that we have a club around our neighborhood and we will go there," Newbold said. "It's an empty room you can rent out I think and then we will do a supply drive there."

Miles To Go has been distributing bags for about a year now, and as long as there are bags to be filled, Miles To Go will go the extra mile to make sure homeless people are getting what they need to make their day better.