BELLEVIEW, Fla. — Jennifer Belcher describes what it was like finding out that her daughter would be a little different.

Her mother shares what it was like to know her child would be different

Riley Belcher meets each new challenge with determination, says mother

Find more Everyday Heroes here

"We received a diagnosis of Down syndrome at birth. It was a little hard for me at first. It took me a couple months to accept it; that this was our new life, but Riley is absolutely amazing," Belcher said.

"She keeps us on our toes. She is into everything, everything," mom of 2-year-old Riley.

The young girl's family explained everything from learning to walk and talking is more difficult for her, but she meets every challenge head on and never gives up.

"Things that come so natural and easy to a typical child isn't that way for Riley, and to see that determination and that strength she is a hero," Belcher said.

Despite the challenges she faces, the toddler has a permanent smile and joy that is infectious. Those qualities are why she has been chosen out of 500 applicants from around the globe to be one of 33 ambassadors for the Nothing Down organization .

"I feel like it is a pretty big deal to be chosen to help spread awareness and education," Belcher said.

This will give her the chance to show what she, and other children with Down syndrome, are capable of.

"She is proving to me and to everybody that Down syndrome is not going to hold her back from doing anything," Belcher said. "Not everyone can say they met their hero, but I gave birth to mine."