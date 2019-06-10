ORLANDO, Fla. — It is a Monday afternoon as Ben Johansen strolls along the towering boards filled with photos.

"I still feel it," Johansen said.

He stares into the collage of illustrations showing how Orlando responded to what was at the time one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

A temporary memorial now stands, drawing visitors from around the world, and those who call Orlando home.

"This didn't just touch the gay community, this didn't just touch Pulse, this touched every single person who has a heart," Johansen said.

Twelve of his friends are among the 49 lives lost when a gunman attacked Pulse nightclub June 12, 2016.

"I have little conversations," Johansen said of his visits to the Pulse memorial. "It's my personal time when I come here and just talk to my friends."

Like many, Johansen remembers the emotional rollercoaster in the time after the terror attack.

He was at The Center on Mills Street helping to coordinate those looking to help.

"I got one roll of a ribbon and a pack of pins and said, 'I'm going to make a symbol here for The Center so people know who they can come talk to,'" Johansen said.

It was a simple idea inspired by his father, a 30-year retired police officer, that has now bloomed into what is known as the Orlando Ribbon Project .

"As fast as I could make them, people would take them," Johansen said.

It was a simple piece of rainbow-colored fabric that showed support and solidarity. It is meaning rippling endlessly.

To date, Johansen, with the help of a few others, have created and given out more than 825,000 rainbow ribbons and by this summer plans to hit the 1 million mark.

"It's so beautiful, people want to spread hope and love in the memory of our 49 beautiful people and they'll never be forgotten," Johansen said.

The ribbons have been worn by community leaders and celebrities around the world as well as countless people wanting to show their support.

The ribbon is meant to not only honor the Pulse 49, but to recognize the community's unified response to the tragedy.

"Everybody who lifted a finger is a hero," Johansen said. "Everybody that gave blood is a hero, if you brought a case of water to The Center, you're a hero, and we're among thousands of heroes, and those heroes are the people that stuck together and got us through it."