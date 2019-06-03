VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Whether it be fires, floods, or any other disaster, Red Cross Disaster Action Team Leader Chuck Moore is there.

Chuck Moore remembers watching the Red Cross in action while in Vietnam

He helps people get the financial and emotional support they need after fire

Get more inspiring Everyday Hero stories here

At any hour of the day or night, Moore is ready to spring into action and into communities to assist people who have lost their homes, most commonly because of a fire.

"A lot of times, people are in their house one minute and the next minute they are standing out in the middle of the street in front of a firetruck. And they don't even have a way to start their car or they don't have a debit card or they don't have contact lenses, so we provide that type of assistance to people," said Moore.

Moore has been volunteering with the Red Cross in Volusia County for the last five years, helping the Red Cross provide both financial and emotional support to help those who have lost everything get back on their feet.

"It's a very rewarding thing just knowing that you are helping somebody get started overcoming a catastrophe," said Moore.

When deciding to volunteer, Moore was drawn to the Red Cross because he remembered the work they did while he was stationed in Vietnam. He served from 1966 to 1967 in the Vietnam War as a Morse code radio operator in Da Nang.

"Just knowing they were there and seeing them help other people is tremendously reassuring in knowing, if nothing is bad going on back home because if it was, the Red Cross would be in touch with us," said Moore.

Now, he is proud to help people in the same way. However, Moore also does a lot a work to make sure these disasters do not happen in the first place by going around town with local firefighters installing smoke detectors free of charge.

It is a service that has already proven to save lives.

"The ones that we know about are 552 lives saved since January of last year," explained Moore.

For him, praise for helping to save those lives is not what he is after.

"Sometime that smoke alarm is going to go off because there is smoke in the house and if people jump up and run out the door, that's good enough for me," said Moore. "I don't need to know that a life was saved or have my name put out there."

However, he is an Everyday Hero nonetheless and says he will continue to volunteer as long as he is able to.

"It's just the good feeling that you get and knowing that somebody out there, you're providing them with something they really need. So you keep going back and most of my team members are the same way," said Moore, adding "I just feel very blessed to have fallen in to such a great bunch of servant hearted people with the Red Cross."