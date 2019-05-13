WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — On a hot Saturday, a group of Bridgewater Middle School ers are collecting donations.

They are all in a community service club called BRAVO, overseen by parent Tamara Zotti.

"Look at that — that is exactly what they need," Zotti says, as she sorts through a bag full of donated canned goods.

"I love it, and the luncheon meat, which is exactly what we had on our list," she adds.

She encourages the kids in the group to find ways to support the community and help brighten other people's days.

"I love this. I love being able to show these kids, if there is just one thing they can do, there is one kind thing they can do for somebody, then they have made such a difference," Zotti said. "I am going to go back to what my Mom said: 'if you always give, you always have.'"

It's a way to live that she's instilling in young children, but she will not take full credit.

"It's not about me, it really isn't. I am the adviser. I reach out. It's about them doing selfless acts ..." Zotti says.

And the kids have: helping out at nursing homes, at the Ronald McDonald House , with landscaping, just to name a few places.

"I don’t think any of them ever walk away without a smile. And you know, who doesn’t love a smile?" Zotti says.