SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Kathy Hewitt never served in the army. You would not know it though based on the way she can lead her brigade at Just Our Soldiers Helpers .

Kathy Hewitt was surprised how the troops had limited supplies

Food, toothbrushes and razors are among the items sent

It is an organization that sends everyday goods to troops overseas. Hewitt's nephew Josh was stationed in Afghanistan for an assignment and she could not believe what troops were not able to get either shopping locally or through the military.

"He was actually on a very small base about 5,000 feet up in the mountains and the only way they got supplies like we ship was through care packages," said Hewitt, who is also the vice president of human resources at Analog Modules.

Volunteers line up to fill their box with everything from Pop Tarts and power bars to toothbrushes and razors.

The assembly line looks like a food buffet, with the only difference is that the spread will not be eaten until it reaches its final destination several thousand miles away.

"These are all going to Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, the horn of Africa and then we do have one special ops group that I am not exactly sure where they are," she explained.

It is not just food and toiletries though that make these packages special. It is a hand-written note in each box.

"Way more meaning fun to have a handwritten note just to have people say, 'we are here thinking about you,'" Hewitt said. "We just do this a reminder that there are people back home who love and support them."