ORLANDO, Fla. — Eric Camarillo knew he wanted to help the homeless in Central Florida. The UCF grad student decided to unite people and use innovative resources to maximize the impact they can make on those in need.

SALT provides hot showers, haircuts to the homeless

Eric Camarillo founded SALT in 2011

Get more Everyday Hero

"I was thinking about ways and praying to God, 'God, what is it you want me to use my talents for?'" he questioned.

Then the man of faith found his answers.

"The idea for something like SALT came to mind," he explained. "Where we encourage and empower young adults to start their own outreach project and help support them to help it to grow."

SALT, or Service and Love Together , has grown since Camarillo founded it in 2011.

The nonprofit coordinates several service projects including a Showers for the Homeless Outreach. The trailer is set up every second Sunday near Orlando Central Seventh-day Adventist Church on Broadway Avenue.

Hot showers, health information, hygiene kits, and haircuts are all offered to help people trying to get back on their feet. Volunteers give out clean clothes and food as well.

Camarillo said, "We want to come together and be a blessing to the community especially with the homeless population."

As Camarillo finishes his masters in nonprofit management, he plans to use the lessons to raise money and expand this outreach.