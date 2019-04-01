LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Kandi Alexander knows how to bring people together and how to find help for families with special needs children.

Kandi Alexander created Wespeak support network

Wespeak support group helps others understand special needs children

"People can feel so alone, so by themselves, with a special needs child, and they don't have to be," Alexander says.

Alexander understands as she has a special needs child and found others who are in similar situations.

Through the use of social media, she soon created a support network called " Wespeak ," which is short for "We Speak For Them".

The organization helps families find doctors, schools, special needs equipment and much more.

Friends and supporters like Sherry White say, "Support groups like this have made a huge difference in my life, and Kandi's work has made a difference for so many. "

Another group member, Mary Ashbaugh, says, "Her group is meant for parents to come together and lean on each other and raising our special needs kids".

Alexander's efforts have also provided other assistance, like playground equipment for special needs kids.

She also volunteers her time with the Lake County Sheriff's Department, helping to train deputies on how to handle situations that involve children and people with varying levels of autism.