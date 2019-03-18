DELTONA, Fla. — The familiar honk of Julie Tirado’s horn means one thing to stray cats across the city: Help is here.

“On a daily basis, I feed 13 colonies, every single day, come rain or shine, 365 days a year, no matter what," feral cat advocate Tirado says.

It’s a schedule she keeps — on top of a full-time job.

“I’ve been doing this almost 11 years, and I have spayed 2,923 cats," she says.

She spends hundreds of her own money to feed and care for 138 cats.

“I use two 22-pound bags a day to feed these cats," she says.

It all started as a promise to her husband.

“My husband was an animal lover, and when he used to see stray cats, he used to feed them. My husband passed away quite a few years ago, and when he was in his hospital bed dying, he said to me, 'Would you save the cats? And I said to him, 'Yes I will,' " Tirado says.

Now, it's become her mission to give the feral cats in Deltona a better life and stop the feral population from growing.

“I tend to their needs; that is all I do. We try to get them spayed or neutered, and then we release back to the wild," she says.

For friendly strays, she tries to find them homes.

“This is all adoptions last year — there’s 42 adoptions," Tirado says.

Her tireless efforts are helping to greatly reduce the number of strays in Deltona. But for Julie, it's not about the praise. It's about knowing our feline neighbors aren’t forgotten.

“They don't have a voice, (so) I am their voice," Tirado says.

If you'd like to help Tirado financially, she has a GoFundMe page .