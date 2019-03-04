WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Brevard County woman's vision of helping disabled young adults live independently and hold down a job has come true.

Betsy Farmer created Promise In Brevard

She created it after her own disabled son wanted to live on his own

Get more Everyday Hero

Her inspiration came from her disabled son, who simply wanted a life of his own.

"I really think people love being on this ride with us, watching these adults flourish, and have this life their parents never dreamed of," says Betsy Farmer, founder of Promise In Brevard .

Farmer is one of those parents who dreamed of something better for her son. Luke Farmer, now 33, has Down syndrome.

When he was about to graduate high school, asked his mom a question she regrettably had not thought of.

He asked how he could live on his own like his older brother.

"I started looking around to see what was available, and all there was were group homes, and that wasn't going to work, because he was 'mainstreamed' all the way through school," she recalled.

Farmer says three months later, God gave her a vision: three buildings and a community center.

Today, Promise In Brevard is a reality. One hundred twenty-six young, disabled adults call it home.

More that that, 48 of them also hold down jobs, provided by 23 local businesses.

Luke Farmer works at the AMC Classic West Melbourne Theater, a short walk away.

Betsy Farmer says the employment part separates Promise In Brevard from other similar organizations.

"I want all these guys to have an opportunity to get a paycheck," she says. "They are so funny. They don't want direct deposit, they want that check."

Betsy Farmer makes it clear that the community is the reason why her dream is where it is today. And with a waiting list 200 long, the need is there for years to come.

"We are incredibly blessed to have a community that cares," she says with a smile.

Promise In Brevard is opening its new cafe and bakery this summer, located nearby at West Melbourne Park. It will be staffed by the young adults who live in the community.