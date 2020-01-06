TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The chilly Spring Bayou is where the epiphany celebration is going to happen, as there have been events leading up to the epiphany all weekend, but Monday is the day that dozens of teenage boys will jump into the water, all hoping to retrieve the cross.

"It's a day filled with extraordinary blessings," said Johanna Gatzoulis of the Epiphany Celebration Committee.

For the 114th year, crowds will turn out at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedra l and at Spring Bayou for the traditional throwing of the cross during Epiphany celebrations.

During last year's epiphany, a 17-year old boy from Tarpon Springs retrieved the cross.

It is said whoever retrieves it, receives a year of extra blessings.

The epiphany starts with a church service then the procession here to Spring Bayou.

The casting of the cross will be at 1 p.m. and for the first time ever, the prime minister of Greece will be attending Monday's epiphany.

This year, Archbishop Elpidophoros, the Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, will make his first cross throw.

"We've been on the map as a cute little town and quaint known for Epiphany City and sponge diving and one of the largest Greek communities in the country. But this really puts us on the map as far as someone of such a high caliber dignitary coming to visit us it's an honor," said Gatzoulis.

Monday's Epiphany Celebration Event Schedule

8 a.m. Archierarchial Liturgy

11:30 a.m. Procession to Spring Bayou

1 p.m. Blessing of Tarpon Springs

1:30 p.m. Epiphany Glendi

Epiphany celebrations were underway in Central Florida as people dove into Lake Eola on Sunday for the 47th annual Diving of the Cross.

Divers were chosen from the children of the Parish at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church.

The boy who grabbed the cross says it is about more than celebrating Epiphany.

"So I did it. I want to show that I'm faithful. I jump in the lake every year and it's not just to get the cross. You're also, you're showing your faith. You're showing the commemoration of Jesus being baptized in the River Jordan and you're showing how you have faith and you're resembling Jesus Christ in a way," he said.

The Pastor of St. George says it is important for the kids to have these experiences as they grow into adulthood and shows their love for Jesus Christ.