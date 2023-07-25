Thirsty travelers at Los Angeles International Airport will no longer be able to buy water in single-use plastic bottles.

This month, LAX banned their sale for all businesses that have a lease or concession agreement with the airport, including vending machines.

What You Need To Know Businesses at Los Angeles International Airport are no longer allowed to sell water in single-use plastic bottles



The ban applies to vending machines, restaurants, concession stands, lounges and events



Non-carbonated and unflavored waters of all types are no longer for sale in single-use plastic bottles at LAX



LAX is the second major airport in the country to implement a single-use plastic water bottle ban

“Eliminating single-use plastic water bottles is essential to improving our environment and enhancing sustainability across our airports,” Los Angeles World Airports Chief Executive Justin Erbacci said in a statement.

The move comes two years after the board of commissioners for the world’s fifth busiest airport approved the single-use plastic water bottle phaseout. The lead time allowed businesses to use up their inventories and modify their purchasing contracts to switch to other products.

Instead of single-use plastic water bottles, businesses at LAX must now use containers made with sustainable alternatives such as recyclable aluminum or glass. Restaurants, concession stands, lounges, vending machines and events are all subject to the new rule which applies to single-use plastic bottles holding non-carbonated and unflavored purified water, spring water, mineral water, artesian water, well water, tap water and electrolyte-enhanced water. The only exemption to the rule is bottled water served on aircraft.

LAX partnered with the LA Department of Water and Power to install hydration stations in the airport terminals for travelers to be able to refill reusable bottles.

The same policy is also in effect at LAWA-operated Van Nuys Airport.

LA’s two main airports follow the single-use plastic water bottle ban implemented at San Francisco International Airport in 2019. The first ban of its kind at a major world airport, SFO has since expanded its policy to prohibit the sale of soda, tea, juice and other types of beverages in plastic packaging.