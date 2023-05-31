COMMERCE, Calif. — Paying attention that her picture captures every detail of the mannequin she just dressed, Yvette Mationg is also ensuring that her second chance at a better life doesn’t go to waste.
Mationg is now a trainee for Homeboy Threads — the newest business venture of Homeboy Industries — which specializes in upcycled clothing.
Its garments are made from pre-existing materials such as vintage or secondhand clothing, scraps or fabric remnants.
Not only does upcycling help address the environmental challenges associated with fast fashion, but it promotes conscious consumerism.