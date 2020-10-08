NAPA VALLEY, Calif. — Castello di Amorosa was designed to be around for centuries, but after the Glass Fire torched Napa County, part of the famous wine castle has been reduced to rubble.

The owner of the winery, Dario Sattui, said he has dedicated to reconstructing his dream.

“I put my heart and soul into building it,” Sattui said.

The fourth-generation winemaker originally built his medieval masterpiece using stone and antique bricks imported from Europe.

“Artisans in Italy made all the lamps, all the doors, all the windows, everything by hand,” Sattui said.

He replicated the castle around 14th-Century European architecture to honor his Italian heritage. He wanted to create a structure that would last for centuries, but after only 13 years, part of his vision went up in flames.

“This has been far the worst, most horrible year we’ve ever had. And I mean nothing even compares with it,” Sattui added.

The Glass Fire burned the winery’s medieval warehouse that stored 120,000 bottles of wine.

“It’s really sad, you can see again only about 10 percent of the castle burned in one building. It’s going to take several years to rebuild,” Sattui explained.

One of wine country’s biggest fires left the building reduced to broken bottles, melted wine glasses, and crumbling stone.

“I thought no way it can get across the Napa River and no way could it ever get across the highway. I was wrong,” Sattui said.

In the aftermath of the fire, Sattui said the hardest part will be reconstructing his medieval design.

“The problem is it’s a handcrafted building built by artisans from Italy and Austria. It’s going to take time to get them over, it’s going to take time to get the materials,” Sattui said.

He is thankful the main castle and his two historic homes in the area were untouched by the flames, but said he now has a greater fear of fire.

“I was so astonished. Now I have a lot more respect for fire,” Sattui added.

However, Sattui said he is not afraid to begin rebuilding his dream.

Crews have started cleaning up debris, and then the reconstruction process will begin.

Sattui said it will most likely take years before the castle returns to its former glory.