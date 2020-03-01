Though it won’t be enforced until April 1 per a decision by the Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State’s plastic bag ban took effect Sunday.

Like most businesses, Record Archive in Rochester used plastic bags for many of their sales.

“The plastic bags with the handle, really easy to carry your records in...,” store manager James Thompsell said.

Despite the convenience, Thompsell said they didn’t panic when the decision was made to ban plastic bags. Instead, the store got ahead of the game.

“It’s the same with anything and everything, if you prepare for it, it’s not going to be an issue,” Thompsell said.

Before last year even ended, the business transitioned to using paper and reusable bags with its logo on it, a step up from their previously brandless plastic ones.

“It’s kind of cool. You can go to Wegmans and say, check it out, I shopped at Record Archives, yeah,” Thompsell said.

Customers like Marcus Wagner welcome the change.

“I’m totally for it, I don’t mind it. I know some people use the bags for little trash bags at home, bedrooms, whatever. But we buy reusable bags,” Wagner said.

Wagner believes the change is about the future.

“A lot of people are like why should I bother, why should I bother? If you have grandkids, that’s why you should bother,” Wagner said.

Other customers like Ben Burkes know the change from plastic is going to be an adjustment.

“I’d like to think I was a reusable guy, but occasionally I’d have to get plastics because I’d forget my reusable at home,” Burkes said.

He’s confident he’ll adjust, despite it being a minor inconvenience now.

To help customers with the transition, Lucas says all their reusable and paper bags are included free with any purchase.

“Because we jumped on it, the store and everyone who works here really bought into it," Thompsell said. "I think it’s a great idea, the paper is just so much better.”